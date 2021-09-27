Anchorage Wolverines off to a strong start in inaugural season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Wolverines have a 3-2-1 record to start their inaugural season. A stat that really sticks out is that they have scored just as many goals as they have given up 18.

The Wolverines are the newest addition to the 29 team National American Hockey league. Even though they are the new kids on the block, it doesn’t mean they get any special treatment.

“I think that they kind of have to treat us the same way because if they don’t they’re gonna give us a step and then we really take advantage of it, but I don’t know they think that, we are out there just like they are working and battling” Said Cameron Morris a forward for the Wolverines.

Every single one of the games the Wolverines have played so far have been decided by one goal, with one of their wins coming off of what could quite possibly be the goal of the season.

The team is on a two game win streak and according to the players they are no where near their full potential.

“I think we’re all still kind of learning, like we’re trying to figure out each other a little bit. We’re starting to click a little bit in some places. I think we’re just gonna keep on working hard. We just got to keep pushing each other and good things are gonna happen.” Said Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson.

The team seems to have no problem scoring goals. The issue so far this season has been keeping the puck out of their own net. The players admitting that they have left their goalie out to dry too many times and that they really need to work on back checking. While they are still trying to find their identity on defense, one thing is for certain, this team is deep.

For example Alexander Babich had three goals in their last series against the Minnesota Magicians and he is on the third line.

“We can always count on each other like there’s not one guy we can’t count on, all of these guys put in the work every day they want to be out there and is helping the boys win and you can respect that because we want guys who want to go hard and we want guys that want to win” Said Wolverines forward, Alexander Babich.

The Wolverines continue their season with a series against the Chippewa Steel in Wisconsin September 30th through October 2nd. Then the Wolverines will return home for a three game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues October 15th through October 17th. The first three home series that the team will play will be held at the Ben Boeke Ice rink and that is because the Sullivan Arena is currently being used to house the homeless.

