Plenty of sunshine to finally enjoy autumn

High pressure will keep sunshine across Southcentral through the middle of the week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hard to believe it was just days ago, that parts of Southcentral were recovering from a wild fall, snowstorm. As the system departed, the sun slowly returned to Southcentral and will stay with us for several more days. Practically every location across the region will hold onto sunny skies today, with the only exception being Kodiak. This comes as a low drifting across the Aleutians will lead to rain showers, windy conditions and clouds for the island.

With sunshine sticking around the next several days, expect chilly mornings and seemingly pleasant afternoons. Despite the sun though, it will still be unseasonably cool, as we only manage to climb into the mid-40s for highs. With the clearer skies, we’re at that time of the year where radiational cooling will lead to chillier overnight lows. Don’t be surprised if the next few mornings we manage to dip into the mid-20s for lows, if not the teens in the Copper River Basin.

In the days ahead clouds will slowly make a return to Southcentral, with a wintry mix possible by week’s end.

Meanwhile, Southeast will continue to see daily rainfall chances with highs staying in the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

