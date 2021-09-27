Three finalists announced for UAA hockey head coach position

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 20 coaches applied for the job of being the University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach, and now there are just three names left, Steve Murphy, Chris Cosentino and Matthew Shasby.

Cosentino lead New York University to two American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championships and was also named the ACHA coach of the year twice.

Steve Murphy has been the head coach of Buffalo State college for the past five seasons and has a record of 73-47-12 in that time.

Matthew Shasby is currently the Vice President of player development for the state of Alaska and serves as a coach with the Anchorage Hockey Association.

After months and months of uncertainty, the organization that helped save the program is happy to be in this place.

“I can’t tell you how wonderful it feels to be at this point quite frankly. I am so proud of this community and the hockey community across the nation and throughout Canada for helping us get here or making this possible and trust me we are going to charge forward and get this job done” said Kathie Bethard of Save Seawolf Hockey.

Bethard has been involved in the interview process and said that all three of the candidates gave great answers to all of the questions they were asked. Bethard also saying that all three had innovative ideas on fundraising and how to engage the community.

Each candidate will participate in an open forum.

Matthew Shasby – Wednesday, September 29, 4:30-5:30 pm

Steve Murphy – Thursday, September 30, 4:30-5:30 pm

Chris Cosentino – Friday, October 1, 4:30-5:30 pm

Due to Covid-19 protocols all of these forums will be held via zoom. The decision on who will take the reigns will likely be made in the days following the final public forum, according to Bethard. Once a new head coach is named they will get right to work, they will have to build out a new staff and start recruiting.

Since the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has ceased operations the UAA hockey program will be playing an independent schedule in the 2022-2023 season.

