WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A woman received minor injuries after a steer got loose at the East Texas State Fair over the weekend, KLTV reported.

According to Cody Rosenbalm, director of marketing and entertainment at the East Texas State Fair, the incident happened sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Rosenbalm said a crew of handlers were loading the animals onto the back of a trailer to leave when one of the steers got away.

Rosenbalm said it is pretty common for cows to get away from handlers, but they usually stay confined to the livestock areas due to fencing. In this case, somehow the steer found its way around the fencing and made its way around the livestock barn and across the street into the carnival.

Video of the getaway was captured by Jacob Wilkes.

Rosenbalm said the injured woman declined a paramedic that was offered. Once the steer entered the carnival area, it was quickly corralled and captured by a team of fair staff and handlers.

