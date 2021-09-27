Week 7 prep football: Juneau wins the CIC, Soldotna win yet another NLC tittle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High school football playoffs are right around the corner. With a big win over South Anchorage High School, the Juneau Huskies wrapped up the Cook Inlet Conference title. The Soldotna Stars did the same with a win against Wasilla High School, The stars have now won the Northern Lights Conference for the 15th straight time.

The East Thunderbirds looked strong as well by beating Bartlett in the annual “Boot game”. Out in the valley, the Colony Knights escaped what was a near loss up against Service, with both teams battling not only each other but the elements on a rainy night.

Week 7 high school prep football scores:

Juneau 42, South Anchorage 7

Soldotna 49, Wasilla 21

East Anchorage 32, Bartlett 20

Colony 17, Service 14

Lathrop 35, North Pole 14

Redington 56, Homer 14

Palmer 35, Chugiak 0

Eagle River 48, Kenai 6

Nikiski 52, Valdez 42

Dimond, Seward, and West Anchorage all had bye weeks. Barrow had to cancel yet again due to Covid-19 protocols and after this latest cancellation their season is over.

