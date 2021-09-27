Advertisement

Week 7 prep football: Juneau wins the CIC, Soldotna win yet another NLC tittle

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High school football playoffs are right around the corner. With a big win over South Anchorage High School, the Juneau Huskies wrapped up the Cook Inlet Conference title. The Soldotna Stars did the same with a win against Wasilla High School, The stars have now won the Northern Lights Conference for the 15th straight time.

The East Thunderbirds looked strong as well by beating Bartlett in the annual “Boot game”. Out in the valley, the Colony Knights escaped what was a near loss up against Service, with both teams battling not only each other but the elements on a rainy night.

Week 7 high school prep football scores:

Juneau 42, South Anchorage 7

Soldotna 49, Wasilla 21

East Anchorage 32, Bartlett 20

Colony 17, Service 14

Lathrop 35, North Pole 14

Redington 56, Homer 14

Palmer 35, Chugiak 0

Eagle River 48, Kenai 6

Nikiski 52, Valdez 42

Dimond, Seward, and West Anchorage all had bye weeks. Barrow had to cancel yet again due to Covid-19 protocols and after this latest cancellation their season is over.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Stewart in Spenard resetting his "bait bike" he set up to deter thefts after a couple got...
Anchorage man creates ‘bait bike’ after experiencing multiple bicycle thefts
Alaska state employee arrested on charges of possessing child pornography
Alaska health officials detail spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths due in part to backlog
Small business owners wary about available federal COVID aid
Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid
(File)
2 hospitalized by parking lot shooting in Downtown Anchorage

Latest News

Undated shot of MSBSD headquarters.
As COVID-19 shutters several schools in the Mat-Su, district maintains hope for success with mitigation efforts
File photo.
ASAA lays out plan for upcoming sports seasons, most starts still delayed until January
CIC Lynx Wolverines
CIC names All-Conference volleyball standouts
ASAA calls off most fall activities, upcoming seasons