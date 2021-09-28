Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the latest update to Alaska’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state reported 4,025 cases and an additional 21 deaths on Monday.

The update comes after the state announced last week that there could be a spike in the number of reported cases and deaths in part due to a data backlog. That same day, the state reported a single-day record high of 1,793 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths.

Most of the deaths reported last Friday occurred back in August, the state said. On Monday, the state said 18 of the newly reported deaths were Alaska residents, while three were nonresidents. The state did not specify how many of the deaths occurred recently, other than “a few recent fatalities” being from September.

The Alaskans who died include a Fairbanks woman who was 80 or older, a Fairbanks man in his 40s, two Wasilla men in their 70s, a Wasilla woman in her 70s, a Palmer man in his 60s, two Anchorage women who were 80 or older, an Anchorage man in his 70s, an Anchorage woman in her 70s, an Anchorage woman in her 60s, two Anchorage men in their 60s, an Anchorage man in his 50s, an Anchor Point woman who was 80 or older, a Homer man in his 50s, a Kodiak man in his 50s and a Ketchikan man who was 80 or older.

The nonresident deaths include a man in his 40s who was diagnosed in Anchorage, a man in his 30s who was diagnosed in Anchorage and a man in his 50s who was diagnosed in Seward.

Alaska’s statewide alert level remains high and health officials have said the data backlog does not mean that community spread of the virus isn’t at an all-time high for the state.

“We are seeing more COVID cases now than we saw at any other point in the pandemic,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer during a press conference about the backlog. “We are seeing more hospitalizations than we saw at any other point in the pandemic and it’s not surprising that we are also seeing a surge in deaths. We know that hospitalizations and deaths do delay and they take longer to be able to show up in the data and the more people that are infected with COVID-19, the more people we expect to be hospitalized and unfortunately die as well and why we encourage every Alaskan to protect themselves, their family and their community from this incredibly contagious disease right now and get vaccinated.”

Near-record COVID-19 hospitalizations are also being reported across the state, with 215 people currently hospitalized with the virus and six others hospitalized suspected of having COVID-19. Of those patients, 36 people are on ventilators.

Nearly 500 out-of-state health care workers are set to make their way to Alaska to help relieve the state’s overwhelmed hospital system, with around 100 arriving as soon as this week.

The state’s latest report includes case counts from the weekend, including 1,045 from last Friday, 1,340 from Saturday and 1,640 from Sunday. A majority of the new cases were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 1,248

Wasilla: 570

Fairbanks: 468

Palmer: 272

North Pole: 169

Kenai: 109

Juneau: 107

Kodiak: 91

Northwest Arctic Borough: 85

Eagle River: 76

Soldotna: 61

Valdez: 44

Chugiak: 37

North Slope Borough: 37

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 30

Nome Census Area: 30

Seward: 30

Bethel Census Area: 27

Nikiski: 26

Utqiaġvik: 26

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 24

Dillingham: 20

Homer: 20

Ketchikan: 20

Big Lake: 17

Copper River Census Area: 16

Sutton-Alpine: 16

Bethel: 14

Kotzebue: 14

Delta Junction: 12

Mat-Su Borough: 12

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 12

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

Sitka: 10

Nome: 9

Willow: 9

Dillingham Census Area: 8

Salcha: 8

Unalaska: 8

Houston: 7

Sterling: 7

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 6

Anchor Point: 5

Chugach Census Area: 5

Haines: 5

Douglas: 4

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4

Cordova: 3

Craig: 3

Denali Borough: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Healy: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Skagway: 2

Ester: 1

Girdwood: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Susitna North: 1

Tok: 1

The state also identified 147 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases throughout the state on Monday, including 37 in Anchorage, 34 in Prudhoe Bay, 24 in Fairbanks, 20 in Wasilla, three in Unalaska, two in Juneau, two in Kodiak, two in Seward, two in Skagway, two in Soldotna and one each in Bethel, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Copper River Census Area, Delta Junction, Girdwood, Ketchikan, Kotzebue, and Petersburg. There are also 11 nonresident cases in locations under investigation.

The health department’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58.9% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and that 62.9% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

