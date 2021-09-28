Advertisement

Pfizer booster shots available across Alaska with mass clinic planned in Juneau

In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.(Loren Holmes | Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Alaskans can sign up for Pfizer booster shots if it’s been over six months since they got their first set of vaccinations.

The shots are being offered for people 65 or older, for people over the age of 18 with underlying health conditions, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and for workers in certain high risk fields.

The City and Borough of Juneau has planned a mass vaccination clinic on Friday and Saturday at Centennial Hall with another mass clinic the following weekend. Residents are reminded to bring their vaccination cards.

Robert Barr, Juneau’s deputy city manager, said 683 people signed up to for the weekend clinic on Monday and by the end of the day, there were still around 1,200 shots available.

Juneau residents who need their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations can also sign up. Shots are also available by appointment at Juneau Public Health.

Across Alaska, providers are offering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is evidence that the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine decreases over time at preventing milder COVID-19 symptoms. Without a booster, the Pfizer vaccine is said to still be effective at preventing severe symptoms of the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved third doses of the Pfizer vaccine on an emergency basis last week. Booster doses for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines have not been approved.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
(File)
2 hospitalized by parking lot shooting in Downtown Anchorage
Gary Fisk, 74, was supposed to return from hiking Crow Pass Trail on Sept. 23, 2021.
Search continues for missing Eagle River hiker near Crow Pass Trail
Undated screenshot.
First 100 out-of-state health care workers start arriving in Alaska to combat record COVID-19 case surge
Northern Pacific Airways plans to use 12 757's for its new service
Northern Pacific Airways moves closer to connecting Anchorage to Asia

Latest News

Public Health Division Manager Christy Lawton resigned from her job at the City Health...
Anchorage Public Health Department sees another resignation
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby will return to the world stage at 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup
Tuesday, September 28 Morning Weather
Tuesday, September 28 Morning Weather
Alaskapox lesion
Mild ‘Alaskapox’ cases diagnosed in Fairbanks area this past summer