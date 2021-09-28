Pfizer booster shots available across Alaska with mass clinic planned in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Alaskans can sign up for Pfizer booster shots if it’s been over six months since they got their first set of vaccinations.

The shots are being offered for people 65 or older, for people over the age of 18 with underlying health conditions, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and for workers in certain high risk fields.

The City and Borough of Juneau has planned a mass vaccination clinic on Friday and Saturday at Centennial Hall with another mass clinic the following weekend. Residents are reminded to bring their vaccination cards.

Robert Barr, Juneau’s deputy city manager, said 683 people signed up to for the weekend clinic on Monday and by the end of the day, there were still around 1,200 shots available.

Juneau residents who need their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations can also sign up. Shots are also available by appointment at Juneau Public Health.

Across Alaska, providers are offering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is evidence that the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine decreases over time at preventing milder COVID-19 symptoms. Without a booster, the Pfizer vaccine is said to still be effective at preventing severe symptoms of the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved third doses of the Pfizer vaccine on an emergency basis last week. Booster doses for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines have not been approved.

