Advertisement

Search continues for missing Eagle River hiker near Crow Pass Trail

Gary Fisk, 74, was supposed to return from hiking Crow Pass Trail on Sept. 23, 2021.
Gary Fisk, 74, was supposed to return from hiking Crow Pass Trail on Sept. 23, 2021.(Alaska Mountain Rescue Group)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After rescue groups searched through the weekend, a 74-year-old hiker from Eagle River is still missing.

Gary Fisk was reported overdue from his hike along Crow Pass Trail last Thursday, according to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers. He set out on the hike near Girdwood the Tuesday before he was reported overdue after he did not arrive at the Eagle River Nature Center when he was expected to.

Fisk, who is described as an experienced outdoorsman, was prepared for a three-day hike; however, troopers said there were poor weather conditions in the area, with heavy snow and trees that fell down.

Last Friday, park rangers searched the first three miles of the trail near Eagle River with all-terrain vehicles. When weather improved on Saturday, rescue crews searched by air in a helicopter and a K-9 team was brought in on the ground.

Ground searchers, as well as military and trooper helicopters, continued searching through the weekend, but did not find Fisk.

Troopers said the search continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
2 hospitalized by parking lot shooting in Downtown Anchorage
Nome's port, pictured in May 2021.
‘One eye on Anchorage, and one eye on your village’: Rural hospitals feel effects of urban infection rates
Nick Stewart in Spenard resetting his "bait bike" he set up to deter thefts after a couple got...
Anchorage man creates ‘bait bike’ after experiencing multiple bicycle thefts
Northern Pacific Airways plans to use 12 757's for its new service
Northern Pacific Airways moves closer to connecting Anchorage to Asia
Alaska health officials detail spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths due in part to backlog

Latest News

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby will return to the world stage at 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup
Due to being short staffed and shortage of product, Pita Pit had to reduce their hours and was...
Businesses ready to hire but having trouble finding people to show up
Gayla Ranf is an Anchorage artist who works in encaustics.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Encaustic artist Gayla Ranf loves to work in wax
COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update