Search continues for missing Eagle River hiker near Crow Pass Trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After rescue groups searched through the weekend, a 74-year-old hiker from Eagle River is still missing.

Gary Fisk was reported overdue from his hike along Crow Pass Trail last Thursday, according to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers. He set out on the hike near Girdwood the Tuesday before he was reported overdue after he did not arrive at the Eagle River Nature Center when he was expected to.

Fisk, who is described as an experienced outdoorsman, was prepared for a three-day hike; however, troopers said there were poor weather conditions in the area, with heavy snow and trees that fell down.

Last Friday, park rangers searched the first three miles of the trail near Eagle River with all-terrain vehicles. When weather improved on Saturday, rescue crews searched by air in a helicopter and a K-9 team was brought in on the ground.

Ground searchers, as well as military and trooper helicopters, continued searching through the weekend, but did not find Fisk.

Troopers said the search continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

