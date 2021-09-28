Advertisement

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby will return to the world stage at 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, Lydia Jacoby became one of Alaska’s highest-profile athletes winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old Seward High School senior will return to the world stage this week as she prepares to compete in the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin.

Jacoby will join other big names from around the globe, including four-time gold medalist Emma McKeon. Friday, the women’s 200-meter breaststroke qualifying race will be held, followed by the finals later that day. Saturday, the women’s 100-meter breaststroke qualifying race will be held, followed by the finals.

When Jacoby wraps up competing in the first leg, she’ll head to Budapest for the second leg. All four legs of the international competition count as qualifiers for the World Swimming Championships.

Top finishers have the opportunity to win money based on their performance, according to an announcement from organizers.

Before the competition, Jacoby swam at the Soldotna High School Pentathlon finishing with a combined time of 2 minutes 52.73 seconds in five events — a new record.

The recognition away from the pool continues to pour in for Jacoby as she was named a finalist for the 91st AAU James E. Sullivan Award. The award is given to the nation’s best amateur athletes and previous winners include Michael Phelps and Peyton Manning.

