Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
(File)
2 hospitalized by parking lot shooting in Downtown Anchorage
Northern Pacific Airways plans to use 12 757's for its new service
Northern Pacific Airways moves closer to connecting Anchorage to Asia
Nome's port, pictured in May 2021.
‘One eye on Anchorage, and one eye on your village’: Rural hospitals feel effects of urban infection rates
Undated screenshot.
First 100 out-of-state health care workers start arriving in Alaska to combat record COVID-19 case surge

Latest News

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby will return to the world stage at 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup
Tuesday, September 28 Morning Weather
Tuesday, September 28 Morning Weather
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot