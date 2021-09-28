Advertisement

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.(tomorca // Cavna)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
(File)
2 hospitalized by parking lot shooting in Downtown Anchorage
Northern Pacific Airways plans to use 12 757's for its new service
Northern Pacific Airways moves closer to connecting Anchorage to Asia
Nome's port, pictured in May 2021.
‘One eye on Anchorage, and one eye on your village’: Rural hospitals feel effects of urban infection rates
Undated screenshot.
First 100 out-of-state health care workers start arriving in Alaska to combat record COVID-19 case surge

Latest News

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby will return to the world stage at 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup
Tuesday, September 28 Morning Weather
Tuesday, September 28 Morning Weather
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot