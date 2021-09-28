Troopers encourage pedestrians and cyclists to wear reflective clothing on roads

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As winter sets in and the days get shorter, Alaska State Trooper said drivers can have a hard time seeing pedestrians and cyclists using the roads. They said if people are walking or running on the roadsides, they should wear reflective clothing or flashing LED lights to help drivers better see them.

James Halbert is an Alaska State Trooper who said that wearing safety gear is important.

“In the darkness it is hard to see people, wearing reflective gear at night or early morning can actually save your life,” he said.

Halbert also advised people use the proper paths and stay off the roads when possible.

For drivers, he said to always be looking out for people on the roads, and be more cautious when it is dark out.

