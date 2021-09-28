Advertisement

Troopers encourage pedestrians and cyclists to wear reflective clothing on roads

Troopers are cautioning pedestrians and cyclists to wear reflective clothing when using in the...
Troopers are cautioning pedestrians and cyclists to wear reflective clothing when using in the roads in the dark.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By John Dougherty
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As winter sets in and the days get shorter, Alaska State Trooper said drivers can have a hard time seeing pedestrians and cyclists using the roads. They said if people are walking or running on the roadsides, they should wear reflective clothing or flashing LED lights to help drivers better see them.

James Halbert is an Alaska State Trooper who said that wearing safety gear is important.

“In the darkness it is hard to see people, wearing reflective gear at night or early morning can actually save your life,” he said.

Halbert also advised people use the proper paths and stay off the roads when possible.

For drivers, he said to always be looking out for people on the roads, and be more cautious when it is dark out.

Copyright 2021 KTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Division Manager Christy Lawton resigned from her job at the City Health...
Anchorage Public Health Department sees another resignation
COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
Members of the Anchorage Assembly meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Loussac Library in...
Mask mandate ordinance on deck at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting
Gary Fisk, 74, was supposed to return from hiking Crow Pass Trail on Sept. 23, 2021.
Search continues for missing Eagle River hiker near Crow Pass Trail
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
Wednesday, September 29 Morning Weather
Wednesday, September 29 Morning Weather
A tennis ball sits on a court.
Challenge Alaska offers opportunity to test waters of wheelchair tennis
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Fourth special session for Alaska Legislature to begin Oct. 4
The mess left in rustic cabin on Chowiet Island after the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that struck...
2 women recount experience on remote island near epicenter of magnitude 8.2 quake