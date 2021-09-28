Unseasonably cold mornings remain across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is dipping into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning, making it the coldest morning we’ve seen all season long. It’s a trend that will only continue as the winter months quickly approach.

The chilly morning may have us grabbing the nearest jacket or cup of coffee, but as the afternoon approaches, many of us will likely reach for sunglasses instead. Thanks to an area of high pressure, we continue to see sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll hold onto this pattern through at least Thursday before our next chance of precipitation pushes through the region.

While we’re enjoying the sunshine from Southcentral, into the Interior and portions of Southwest, the Panhandle continues to see wet weather. While the first part of Tuesday will only bring some isolated showers, rain will increase into the evening as the low drifts east into the Gulf of Alaska. This trend of wet weather stays for the region as September draws to a close and October rushes in.

One notable thing in the weather department, is an area of low pressure that will move into the Bering Sea into Wednesday. This low will rapidly deepen, leading to high seas, hurricane force winds and stormy weather across much of the Bering through the rest of the week.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

