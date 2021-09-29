2 kids hospitalized after attempting fire challenge on TikTok; officials spread warning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two children are recovering in the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after withstanding life-threatening burns from attempting a challenge from social medial platform TikTok that involves fire and rubbing alcohol.

Palmer Fire and Rescue said that it responded to the two burn victims and transported them to the hospital, according to a Facebook post by the department on Wednesday. The department said the challenge the two children were attempting involved rubbing alcohol and fire.

The announcement also reminded folks about the potential dangers of online challenges.

“On television, you often hear, ‘don’t try this at home,’” officials stated in the Facebook post. “This is because most often, professional stuntmen and stuntwomen conducting the stunt or ‘challenge’ are trained, have conducted plenty of research and have plans and professionals in place in the event something goes wrong.”

The situation is similar to other social media challenges involving fire, like one reported on by CNN that involves teens dousing themselves in rubbing alcohol and lighting themselves on fire.

Numerous online videos show all ages of people attempting dangerous challenges. An Oregon teenager attempted a fire challenge in May, but it left her in the hospital fighting for her life. In their post, Palmer Fire and Rescue linked to a video of a teen drawing shapes on a mirror with a flammable substance and lighting it on fire.

“Do not do a challenge that could affect your health or that of someone else,” the post stated.

