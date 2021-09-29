Anchorage teen opens coffee shop on wheels to help pay for college

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One local teenager has some big dreams and is spreading cheer with a coffee truck. She might only have a learner’s permit, but this 15 year old knows how to make a cup of joe and how to turn her dreams into reality, which took the form of Northern Glacier Coffee Company.

About a year ago, 10th grader Kaylee Rickard-Ramos had an idea.

“As like just a probably, like somewhere in 10 years we could own a coffee shop, and be these really cool ladies,” she said.

But then she remembered her grandparents had a truck not being used.

“And then I was like oh, well my grandparents have this truck that sits there all the time, and I was like, I worked in a café before, and I was like, why couldn’t I just do that myself?” Rickard-Ramos said. “And so with the help of my grandparents they just were like, alright lets do this.”

Her grandmother, Kristine Rickard, said Rickard-Ramos came to her with the idea and pitched it as a way to raise money for college.

“She made it a chalkboard truck, and that was super cool, and she sanded it, painted it, and the electrician came over,” Rickard said. “She was in there with him doing it the whole way.”

15-year-old Kaylee Rickard-Ramos opens up coffee shop on wheels. (KTUU)

Rickard-Ramos came up with the design and artwork for the Northern Glacier Coffee Company. And when she is not whipping up coffee and some treats, she maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a dual-sport athlete.

She said she could not have done this without the support of her family and friends, and said half the football team she is on help her a lot of the time. Rickard-Ramos has one message for anyone who has a dream.

“You should just go for it right now,” she said. “There’s no reason you shouldn’t do it right now, you know, if you really want something, just go out for it.”

On Thursdays, the coffee truck is serving up food, coffee, treats, and more near the corner of East 20th Avenue and Bragaw Street.

Rickard-Ramos wants to pursue a career as a cardiac surgeon after high school.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.