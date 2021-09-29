Athlete of the Week: West Anchorage High School volleyball’s Hazel Allen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was apparent at a young age that Hazel Allen was going to be a team player after she ditched playing the piano in favor of playing sports. Her team-first mentality has translated to success on the volleyball court as a captain for the West Anchorage High School volleyball team.

The Eagles are off to a hot start this season, winning the 2021 Spiketacular earlier this month. West Head Coach Tiana Sila said Allen’s leadership is a big reason for their team’s success.

“Her biggest thing is getting the team all hyped up,” Sila said. “Without her on the court nobody talks. She’s definitely the team leader.”

The senior libero hopes her leadership and performance catch the eye of a college coach. Allen wants to study business and marketing in college with hopes of working for an NBA front office as a general manager. These days, her focus remains on a strong finish to her senior season and leading the Eagles back to the state championship where they competed in 2019.

“(My) freshman year we went to state, and got second,” Allen said. “Hopefully, we can recreate that experience and get first this time.”

