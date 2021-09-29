Advertisement

Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left

Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth gather at the Magic Kingdom Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. to celebrate their 50 years working at the park.(John Raoux | AP)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There were 6,000 employees who opened the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to the public for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971.

Among them, two dozen workers from that first day are still working for the theme park resort a half century later.

They will join in celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary on Friday.

Over those decades, Disney World added three more theme parks, two dozen more hotels and grew to have a workforce of 77,000 employees before the pandemic.

But what never changed was the original employees’ devotion to the dream machine created by Walt Disney and his Imagineers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Division Manager Christy Lawton resigned from her job at the City Health...
Anchorage Public Health Department sees another resignation
COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
Members of the Anchorage Assembly meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Loussac Library in...
Mask mandate ordinance on deck at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting
Gary Fisk, 74, was supposed to return from hiking Crow Pass Trail on Sept. 23, 2021.
Search continues for missing Eagle River hiker near Crow Pass Trail
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Canary Islands volcano erupts at night
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Wednesday, September 29 Morning Weather
Wednesday, September 29 Morning Weather