Fourth special session for Alaska Legislature to begin Oct. 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy will convene the Alaska’s Legislature’s fourth special session on Oct. 4, he announced Tuesday.

The session was originally slated to begin Oct. 1, but a Tuesday press release from the governor’s office said the session will now being at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4. A proclamation from Dunleavy was also amended to add specific items to legislators to address, which according to the release includes a supplemental appropriation for the 2021 Permanent Fund dividend.

Dunleavy last week signed a spending bill that includes a $1,100 PFD.

The proclamation also directs state lawmakers to use the fourth special session to consider resolutions proposing amendments to the Alaska Constitution in relation to the PFD, in an effort to constitutionally protect the PFD, as well as legislation relating to measures that would increase state revenue.

“The Governor introduced these items based on a recent report from a bipartisan legislative working group tasked with offering solutions to the state’s longstanding fiscal challenges,” the release states.

“I applaud a group of Alaskans that represent the most diverse regions and political constituencies in the state coming together and agreeing on an important starting point,” Dunleavy is quoted as saying in the press release. “My hope is this fourth special session takes those recommendations seriously so the people of Alaska have confidence in their government to operate predictably and assuredly.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

