Advertisement

JBER requires personnel to wear masks indoors while off base

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After declaring a public health emergency earlier this month, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson announced it will require personnel to wear masks when they are indoors at off-base facilities as well.

The installation announced a public health emergency on Sept. 17, activating Health Protection Condition Bravo. It requires employees and visitors to wear masks while indoors on the base regardless of vaccination status, and require close contacts to quarantine.

At that point, all personnel were “urged” to limit their movement into other areas that don’t require masking, distancing or other COVID-19 precautions. With Wednesday’s new announcement, JBER will also now require all personnel to wear a mask while indoors at all off-base facilities.

“Additionally, mask wear is required outdoors on and off base when not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” Wednesday’s memo to personnel from JBER’s installation commander reads.

The requirements apply to all personnel who live or recreate on the base, as well as to visitors.

According to Wednesday’s memo, failure to comply with the masking requirement can result in disciplinary action for military members and civilian employees, and the potential suspension of base access.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Division Manager Christy Lawton resigned from her job at the City Health...
Anchorage Public Health Department sees another resignation
COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
Members of the Anchorage Assembly meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Loussac Library in...
Mask mandate ordinance on deck at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day

Latest News

COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases; Bethel hospital enacts crisis care standards
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday