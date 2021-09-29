JBER requires personnel to wear masks indoors while off base

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After declaring a public health emergency earlier this month, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson announced it will require personnel to wear masks when they are indoors at off-base facilities as well.

The installation announced a public health emergency on Sept. 17, activating Health Protection Condition Bravo. It requires employees and visitors to wear masks while indoors on the base regardless of vaccination status, and require close contacts to quarantine.

At that point, all personnel were “urged” to limit their movement into other areas that don’t require masking, distancing or other COVID-19 precautions. With Wednesday’s new announcement, JBER will also now require all personnel to wear a mask while indoors at all off-base facilities.

“Additionally, mask wear is required outdoors on and off base when not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” Wednesday’s memo to personnel from JBER’s installation commander reads.

The requirements apply to all personnel who live or recreate on the base, as well as to visitors.

According to Wednesday’s memo, failure to comply with the masking requirement can result in disciplinary action for military members and civilian employees, and the potential suspension of base access.

