Rapidly intensifying storm in Bering Sea to bring high seas and winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Southcentral and the Interior continue to be spoiled in the sunshine department, a rapidly intensifying low drifting into the Bering Sea will bring the return to clouds, winds and rain in the coming days.

The low, which is tapping into plenty of cold air from Siberia and being steered by the upper-level jet, is still at least one more day away from impacting the region, so we’ll hold onto the sunshine for Wednesday. Highs will once more top out in the mid to upper 40s through the day for most locations, outside of eastern portions of Prince William Sound. This comes as a weakening low in the eastern Gulf of Alaska keeps clouds and isolated showers for areas as far north as Cordova.

One more night of clear conditions will keep temperatures in the 20s through the night, before clouds slowly build back into the region. The aforementioned low will cross the Alaska Peninsula and into the Gulf of Alaska. As it does, we’ll see windy conditions for Kodiak, coastal regions and through the gaps and passes of the mountains. While this storm will bring the primary impact of high winds for western Alaska and the Aleutians, as it pushes into the Gulf of Alaska we’ll tap into some moisture with this system. It’s looking likely that most of the precipitation will stay confined to coastal areas and over the waters of the gulf, but inland areas could see some late evening showers Thursday and Friday. It’s possible that some wintry mix could also occur, although most of the wintry weather will stay in the higher elevations of the mountains.

The biggest impacts from this storm will be felt in the panhandle, where a high wind watch is currently set to go into effect for much of the outer coast beginning Friday afternoon. As the low moves through the gulf, it will quickly weaken and in doing so will expel all of its wind energy and rain onto the Southeast. The low is set to move ashore somewhere near Yakutat as the week draws to a close.

For the weekend across Southcentral, we’re trending drier with highs in the mid-40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.