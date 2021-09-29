Advertisement

Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

By Michael Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (KPNX) – A flashy orange color gave a lobster a second lease on life. The crustacean is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.

Carl Murray, the executive chef at Nobu Japanese restaurant, says he goes through about 100 lobsters in a week.

It was a normal shift for Murray, slicing up fine delicacies at the upscale restaurant until one particular lobster caught his eye.

“It was bright orange,” Murray recalled. “So, we were like, “OK, let’s take this one and put it aside.”

The restaurant named their new friend Matzo and called the aquarium to learn more.

Paige Hundley with Odysea Aquarium could barely believe what she saw because these orange-colored lobsters are rare.

Hundley has never seen one like this.

“It’s strange, to say the least,” she said. “You definitely question if it is truly an orange lobster.”

Since then, the restaurant has donated the lobster to the aquarium.

Soon, the lucky-colored crustacean will get her own spot in the desert oasis at the aquarium where she will be able to shine without fear of becoming caught or cooked.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Division Manager Christy Lawton resigned from her job at the City Health...
Anchorage Public Health Department sees another resignation
COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
Members of the Anchorage Assembly meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Loussac Library in...
Mask mandate ordinance on deck at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting
Gary Fisk, 74, was supposed to return from hiking Crow Pass Trail on Sept. 23, 2021.
Search continues for missing Eagle River hiker near Crow Pass Trail
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Canary Islands volcano erupts at night
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Wednesday, September 29 Morning Weather
Wednesday, September 29 Morning Weather
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite