Sunshine for Southcentral, wet weather in Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While separate storm systems affect western and southeastern parts of the state this week, sunshine remains for Southcentral Alaska.

Anchorage did see a very chilly morning as temperatures dropped to 25 degrees at the airport. It even dropped to 18 degrees at the Campbell Creek Science Center. The cold spot in the state was Fort Greely at just 6 degrees.

A storm will impact the west coast and Bering Sea with strong north winds. And southeast Alaska is line to see a very wet weather pattern this week.

Heavy rain and the “atmospheric river” that brings it, begins to spread through the Panhandle late Thursday to Friday. The dangers associated with high amounts of rain include flooding, high wind gusts, high seas over the gulf and a risk of landslides.

