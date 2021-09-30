Deadline to apply for rental and utility relief is Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Time is running out for Alaskans to apply for a federal rental and utility assistance program. The Alaska Housing Finance Corp., which runs the $350 million dollar program, said the deadline is this Friday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 pm.

Daniel Delfino, AHFC’s planning director, said over $200 million is already obligated to renters who were accepted into the first round of the program, which provided up to 12 months of rental and utility payments. Round two, the portion that closes Friday, can provide up to three months of assistance for people who qualify.

“We are confident, based on the money that we have, we have more than enough for at least three months of assistance for anyone who applies,” he said. “There’s not going to be a ranking, there’s not going to be a lottery. If people meet the basic eligibility requirements there will be money for them.”

To be eligible, applicants must meet income deadlines. But Delfino said they are generous, citing a household income of $77,000 in Anchorage that could still qualify. The other requirement is simply to have been affected by the pandemic in some way.

“Folks who have lost income, they’ve had additional expenses, like childcare or health care, or something that’s happened to them. It’s very hard to find someone who hasn’t been impacted,” he said.

Delfino urged people to go to the corporation’s website where a quick calculator can show them if they are eligible and allow them to apply right away.

He said workers will begin processing applications next week to start issuing checks to landlord and utility companies as soon as possible.

“No one should expect payment next week or even the week after, we don’t want to set unrealistic expectations,” Delfinio said. “(But) we will get through as quickly as we can — that’s the commitment we can make to people.”

