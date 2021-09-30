High winds set to make a return to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The tranquil and sunny weather across Southcentral is slowly coming to an end as an incoming storm will bring the return to clouds across the region. While the current trend keeps most of the rain and winds across the Gulf of Alaska, we’ll still see our fair share of clouds moving back into Southcentral. The storm moves into the Gulf of Alaska from the west, where a strong storm continues to bring winds gusting anywhere from 40 to 70 mph across the Aleutians and western Alaska. The storm, which is primarily a wind event, isn’t bringing much rain to areas currently impacted by it, but up to an inch of rain can’t be ruled out with some locations seeing a wintry mix.

As the low drifts into the Gulf of Alaska, it will stall and lead to continued rain showers for southern portions of the Kenai and Prince William Sound. It’s these areas that will see rain return later today and continue into Friday. The highest rain totals will likely occur for Whittier and Portage Valley, where upwards of 2 inches can’t be ruled out. Further inland, Anchorage and surrounding areas will likely only see isolated showers overnight into Friday as most of the rain stays to our south. While this storm brings primarily wind impacts, most across Southcentral will only see breezy conditions. This comes as the low quickly weakens with the highest winds expected across the Gulf of Alaska. This will be short-lived though, as a low drifting out of the northern Pacific Ocean will merge with gulf low and enhance the rain and winds as it pushes east. These impacts will primarily be felt in Southeast from Friday on into the weekend.

A high wind watch is currently in place for much of the panhandle in anticipation of increasing winds. The highest winds will move in overnight into Friday and peak by Friday night. It’s here where gusts upwards of 70 mph can’t be ruled out for the region, with power outages possible. In addition to the high winds, heavy rain of up to 3 inches is looking likely with this system as it slams into the panhandle. The heaviest rain will occur Friday, with the activating lightening up into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend across Southcentral, we can expect to see isolated to scattered showers with highs in the 40s. Most of the showers will stay across Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin. While clouds will still be with us, we’ll still hold onto some sunshine and slightly warmer nights.

Have a terrific Thursday!

