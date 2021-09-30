Mayor Bronson backtracks on comments defending use of Star of David in protest of mask ordinance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After seemingly backing the use of the Star of David by people speaking against public health measures in a proposed city ordinance Wednesday night, Mayor Dave Bronson has walked back those statements.

Over the course of the last two nights, Anchorage residents have packed the Anchorage Assembly Chambers to testify on a proposed ordinance that would require masking indoors and at crowded outdoor events while the city is experiencing high transmission of COVID-19. Many of them opposed to the ordinance showed up wearing makeshift yellow Stars of David, equating the public health mitigation measure to actions taken during the Holocaust, when millions of Jewish people were systematically killed.

During Wednesday night’s public hearing, Bronson seemed to backed the use of the Star of David by people in the chambers.

“We’ve referenced the Star of David quite a bit here tonight,” he said. “But there was a formal message that came out within Jewish culture about that, and the message was ‘never again.’ That’s an ethos, and that’s what that star really means is, ‘We will not forget, this will never happen again.’ And I think us borrowing that from them is actually a credit to them.”

Assembly member Forrest Dunbar, who is Jewish, engaged with a few of the people who testified wearing the Star of David, asking them if the knowledge that most in the Jewish community find it offensive would change how they felt about it. All responded that they didn’t intend to be offensive but continued to equate the proposed mask requirement to actions taken during the Holocaust.

“It’s a pretty star, it’s yellow,” one woman said. “We’re shining.”

On Thursday, Bronson’s office released a statement, walking back what he had said the night before.

“I understand that we should not trivialize or compare what happened during the Holocaust to a mask mandate and I want to apologize for any perception that my statements support or compare what happened to the Jewish people in Nazi Germany, that was one of the most evil and darkest times in our world’s history,” Bronson wrote in the statement. “I should have chosen my words more carefully, and if I offended anyone, I am truly sorry.”

Bronson went on to say that the members of the assembly all love the city of Anchorage, as he does.

“I respect everyone’s right to petition their government, to speak up in favor or opposition to major policies with wide-ranging impacts,” he wrote. “But we must do so with decorum and respect. It is never appropriate to resort to name-calling, intimidation, or hatred, under any circumstances.”

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, a man who was later arrested for trespassing called Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant, who is gay, a derogatory term often used in a homophobic way.

In his statement, Bronson asked those coming to testify on the proposed mask ordinance to remain civil. He asked those who are opposed to the measure to keep their comments based on the policy, “not personality.”

“Members of the Assembly, you have my full support in asking for calm tonight, and my pledge to work with you to ensure all voices are heard in a way that respects everyone as equals,” Bronson wrote.

The public hearing has been continued into a third day, and will resume at 6 p.m. in the assembly chambers in the Loussac Library.

