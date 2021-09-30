Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
2 kids hospitalized after attempting fire challenge on TikTok; officials spread warning
COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases; Bethel hospital enacts crisis care standards
The mess left in rustic cabin on Chowiet Island after the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that struck...
2 women recount experience on remote island near epicenter of magnitude 8.2 quake
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers)...
Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19