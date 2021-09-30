Shipping delays cause shortage of monoclonal antibodies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of COVID-19 positive people are being turned away for an early COVID-19 treatment due to shipping delays.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is authorized for people who are considered “high risk” for severe illness from COVID-19 who either test positive or are a close contact with another positive case. The treatment helps reduce the side effects of the virus.

Currently, when people call the number to make an appointment at the clinic in Tikahtnu Commons next to Lowe’s, they will hear this, “Unfortunately at this time we have no monoclonal antibodies in stock due to a shipping delay from the federal government.”

Jyll Green is the operations manager at the Tikahtnu location and has been helping people get the treatment since last December.

“I have been working with the pandemic since early December last year, yesterday was the most stressful day of my whole involvement yet,” she said. “It is soo hard to say ‘no’ to anyone, you know who needs your help desperately.”

Shipping delays are making it harder for Alaskans to get monoclonal antibody treatment at the moment. While the main facility at the Tikahtnu Commons is currently out, others are facing shortages.

Green says they have already had to turn away dozens of people. These antibodies are used as a treatment for at-risk people with COVID-19. She said the shipments usually arrive on Fridays or Saturdays but were not delivered.

Last week, she said the federal government allocated just over 600 doses and the whole state, but they are still waiting for that shipment, and this week the State of Alaska was allocated around 1,000 doses.

“Now we have gone five days without giving any infusions at our site,” Green said. “It’s ideal to give this medication within five days of onset of symptoms to have the most efficacy. But you have to get it within 10 days, and every day that you wait, past day one to get this therapy, it’s less and less (effective).”

The Urgent Care at Lake Lucille said they only have enough supply right now to last through next week.

