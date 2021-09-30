Advertisement

Shipping delays cause shortage of monoclonal antibodies

The therapy helps ease side effects of COVID-19
REGEN-COV is the FDA emergency use authorized monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 early...
REGEN-COV is the FDA emergency use authorized monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 early on in infection.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of COVID-19 positive people are being turned away for an early COVID-19 treatment due to shipping delays.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is authorized for people who are considered “high risk” for severe illness from COVID-19 who either test positive or are a close contact with another positive case. The treatment helps reduce the side effects of the virus.

Currently, when people call the number to make an appointment at the clinic in Tikahtnu Commons next to Lowe’s, they will hear this, “Unfortunately at this time we have no monoclonal antibodies in stock due to a shipping delay from the federal government.”

Jyll Green is the operations manager at the Tikahtnu location and has been helping people get the treatment since last December.

“I have been working with the pandemic since early December last year, yesterday was the most stressful day of my whole involvement yet,” she said. “It is soo hard to say ‘no’ to anyone, you know who needs your help desperately.”

Shipping delays are making it harder for Alaskans to get monoclonal antibody treatment at the moment. While the main facility at the Tikahtnu Commons is currently out, others are facing shortages.

Green says they have already had to turn away dozens of people. These antibodies are used as a treatment for at-risk people with COVID-19. She said the shipments usually arrive on Fridays or Saturdays but were not delivered.

Last week, she said the federal government allocated just over 600 doses and the whole state, but they are still waiting for that shipment, and this week the State of Alaska was allocated around 1,000 doses.

“Now we have gone five days without giving any infusions at our site,” Green said. “It’s ideal to give this medication within five days of onset of symptoms to have the most efficacy. But you have to get it within 10 days, and every day that you wait, past day one to get this therapy, it’s less and less (effective).”

The Urgent Care at Lake Lucille said they only have enough supply right now to last through next week.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Division Manager Christy Lawton resigned from her job at the City Health...
Anchorage Public Health Department sees another resignation
COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases, 21 deaths reported in Alaska’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update
Members of the Anchorage Assembly meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Loussac Library in...
Mask mandate ordinance on deck at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 new deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

The Alaska Chamber is running a sweepstakes with a the potential for a large cash prize every...
Alaska once led the nation with its COVID-19 vaccination rate; Now it’s in the bottom third of states
Catholic Social Services in Anchorage has boxes of donated goods for Afghan refugees set to...
Anchorage prepares to welcome Afghan refugees
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
2 kids hospitalized after attempting fire challenge on TikTok; officials spread warning
A tennis ball sits on a court.
Challenge Alaska offers opportunity to test waters of wheelchair tennis