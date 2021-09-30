Storm action brings in weather change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three major storm systems will affect the state through the end of the week. The first is spinning over the Bering Sea with high winds and a mix of rain and some snow for most of the west coast and inland areas.

A second is bringing rain and gusty winds to southeast Alaska. They are seeing the first round of rain and gusty winds through Thursday, and a large low loaded with moisture to slam the region on Friday. There is concern with expected heavy rains for flooding, with residents needing to monitor river and stream levels. Landslides are another risk.

And in Southcentral Alaska, a distinct lack of storm activity over the past several days, as the region saw sunny days and chilly clear nights. The weather pattern changes by Thursday afternoon in Anchorage, sooner over the Kenai Peninsula. The exception to the dry weather for the day on Wednesday was Cordova. Rain is expected to be light over the west side of the peninsula, and increase in intensity through Seward, Whittier and Cordova through Friday.

The hot spot for Alaska Wednesday was Yakutat at 57 degrees. The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass as they dropped to just one degree overnight.

