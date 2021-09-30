UAA volleyball’s upcoming match postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage was set to put their undefeated Great Northwest Athletic Conference record on the line against Western Washington University, but the match has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the UAA volleyball’s website, the “announcement of a make up date will be made at a later time.”

UAA is currently 4-0 in the GNAC and the match against WWU was set to be their toughest match-up yet. WWU is historically a strong volleyball team and started off 2-1 in GNAC play as well.

According to Western Washington University’s volleyball’s website their team will play an intrasquad match in Carver Gym starting at 7 p.m. with all fans invited to attend to get the first look at the nationally-ranked Vikings since school officially started the fall quarter last week.

Up next on the schedule for UAA a trip across the border to play Simon Fraser Burnaby, British Columbia, which could be up in the air with the current COVID-19 situation.

