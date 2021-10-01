Advertisement

Anchorage athlete qualifies for Pitch, Hit and Run finals

Pitch, Hit and Run finalist Addison Anderson.
Pitch, Hit and Run finalist Addison Anderson.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Addison Anderson from Anchorage has qualified for the Pitch, Hit and Run finals after winning her age division in a regional competition that was held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Anderson, 12, won the 11/12 softball age division at the local level then the regional level earlier this month. She was featured in a recent “Athlete of the Week” segment for the accomplishment and showed off her skills and personality that helper her get where she is.

Anderson will now travel to the World Series to compete in the finals of the competition.

In the competition, the athletes are scored on how many times they can pitch and hit a target, how fast they can run from second base to home and accuracy hitting off of a tee. Anderson went up against other girls ages 11-12 from all around the country and in the end, she came out with the highest score.

