Anchorage students arrested after bringing marijuana, gun to school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage area students were arrested after both were caught with marijuana on King Tech High School grounds and a gun was found inside one of their bags.

School resource officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the school around noon Thursday after an employee smelled marijuana on the students when they showed up late, according to a community alert from the Anchorage Police Department.

The officers were called after one of the students said they had a handgun inside of a bag that was going to be searched. Once officers arrived, they found the gun and marijuana.

Marijuana was also found in the second student’s car, which was parked on school grounds. The students had driven to school together after one of them picked the other up from East Anchorage High School.

Police said they do not believe the gun was used to make any threats or taken out of the bag at either school before officers found it. Charges have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

