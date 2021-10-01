Advertisement

Fall storms pack a powerful mix of wind and rain

Three to 6 inches of rain forecast for southeast through Saturday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The storm pattern has intensified and Alaska is set for several rounds of low pressure that will deliver rain, some snow and high winds. The highest impacts will be felt in Southeast Alaska.

The low pressure system to the south of the state is loaded up with moisture and in fact will result in an atmospheric river taking aim at the Panhandle. High winds will accompany the storm’s passage. High wind and flash flood watches take effect Friday. Rainfall amounts will range from 3 to 6 inches in the 48 hour period Friday to Saturday. Risks with this weather are: flooding, downed trees, power outages and landslides.

Southcentral’s Prince William Sound is likely to see the higher amounts of precipitation, around Whittier and Cordova.

Through early Friday, the southcentral forecast calls for snow in the mountains, a possible mix of rain and snow for Seward and along elevated parts of the Sterling and Seward highways.

Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna region will see just a glancing blow from the storm. Isolated showers possible Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

