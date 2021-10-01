Governor says upcoming special session will go ahead despite calls to cancel due to COVID-19 case surge

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The majority caucus of the Alaska House of Representatives has called on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to cancel the upcoming fourth special session due to record COVID-19 cases across Alaska. Dunleavy says it will go ahead as planned.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, R- Kodiak, sent the letter to the governor on Friday. She noted that Dunleavy had directed state employees to work from home during the ongoing delta variant surge to reduce the spread of the virus.

“You have wisely safeguarded the health of departmental employees by directing them to work from home until further notice, yet you ask that 60 legislators plus staff return to Juneau to conduct in person proceedings,” Stutes wrote.

She said by phone that the letter had been endorsed by the largely Democratic House majority caucus. Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said by text message that the session would not be canceled.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there have been discussions about conducting the majority of legislative work away from the Capitol. Lawmakers could call in remotely and meet for floor sessions for final debates on legislation.

The fourth special session had been called by the governor to debate the long-term future of the Permanent Fund dividend. Legislators had also been asked to pass a supplemental dividend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

