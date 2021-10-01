Heavy rain and hurricane force wind gusts likely for Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low continues to churn, yet weaken somewhat in the northern Gulf of Alaska. This is keeping breezy conditions and rain in the forecast for much of the coast, where up to 2 inches of rain is possible for Whittier. Lighter amounts can be expected for eastern Prince William Sound, where less than half an inch of rain is possible into the evening. As the low continues to stall out in the gulf, it will lead to some areas across the sound seeing upwards of 25 to 35 mph wind gusts. While the main impacts through the day will be felt along the coast, Anchorage and surrounding areas could see some isolated to scattered showers into the afternoon and evening. However, expect most inland regions to stay rain free, as dry, northerly winds stay with us through the day.

Things get interesting into the afternoon hours, as a low moving out of the northern Pacific Ocean steals what’s left of the low in the gulf. This will end most of the precipitation across much of Southcentral, with the main focus for the remainder of the day shifting to the Panhandle. The merging of these two storms, will lead to a powerful storm that will impact Southeast into Saturday. In advance of this, high wind warnings and flood watches have been issued for most of Southeast. While Southeast is certainly no stranger to rain, it’s the intensity and amount that will fall over 24 hours that could lead to some issues. Upwards of 5 inches is possible in some locations, which combined with the strong winds could lead to downed trees and the possibility for some rising waters.

The strongest winds are expected to move in by Friday afternoon into the evening hours, where sustained gusts of 40 to 60 mph is possible, with lone gusts of 75 mph not out of the question. The highest wind gust will be for areas over the open waters, with the open land faring a bit better. Winds will be strongest around 10 to midnight, as the low approaches Southeast, with winds expected to rapidly fall off into Saturday as it pushes ashore.

Now is the time to make sure you have any loose objects tied down and any boats in the harbor secured. While winds will die down into Saturday, Haines and portions of the Northern Inner Channels could see sustained gusts up to 50 mph continue into Saturday afternoon. This comes as the low eventually drifts into Canada. As for the rain, expect it to lighten up into Saturday, with most of the activity coming to an end into Monday. A ridge of high pressure will yield several days of sunshine and drier conditions for the region.

Outside of the high winds and heavy rain for Southeast, parts of the state is gearing up for some winter weather. The first significant snow event of the season for portions of the Interior and along the Northeast Brooks Range and east of Prudhoe Bay could see decent snow accumulation. Numerous winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place, where 3 to 8 inches of snow is possible into the weekend, with isolated heavier amounts of up to 14 inches.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.