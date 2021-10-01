Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year's PFD will be $1,114, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.
Alaskans will receive $1,114 PFD, Department of Revenue says
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Outbursts and interruptions pepper hours of testimony on proposed mask ordinance
A person wears a Star of David on their clothing as they prepare to testify on a proposed...
Mayor Bronson backtracks on comments defending use of Star of David in protest of mask ordinance
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Following volatile meeting, third night of testimony on mask ordinance sees calls for civility
COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 deaths, 1,270 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Latest News

A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
Leslie Wrigley sat by her husband's bedside for weeks while he battled COVID-19.
Woman encourages others to get vaccinated after husband dies of COVID-19