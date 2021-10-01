Advertisement

Kipnuk man accused of sexually assaulting, abusing 8 minors between 2004 and 2013

(WAFB)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kipnuk man was indicted this week after being accused of sexually assaulting and abusing multiple minors over a period of nine years.

David Paul, 32, was indicted Monday by a Bethel grand jury on 58 counts of sexual assault and abuse, according to a press release from the Department of Law.

Paul’s charges include 20 counts of first-degree sexual assault, seven counts of second-degree sexual assault, nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and 22 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

The charges stem from alleged repeated sexual assaults to eight minors that occurred in Kipnuk between 2004 and 2013, according to the release.

If convicted, Paul could face up to 99 years in prison per count. He is currently in custody at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center, with bail set at $250,000 plus conditions.

Anyone with additional information related to Paul’s charges is asked to call Alaska State Troopers in Bethel.

