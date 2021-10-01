St. Paul man accused of strangling his wife indicted for her murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A St. Paul man who was accused of killing his wife last week has been indicted on multiple charges by an Anchorage grand jury.

Nadesa “Lynette” Rukovishnikoff died after she was reportedly strangled on Sept. 22, according to a release from the Department of Law. Her husband, 52-year-old Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was indicted Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.

If convicted, Joshua Rukovishnikoff could face up to 99 years in prison, according to the release. He is currently in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

