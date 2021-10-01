Advertisement

St. Paul man accused of strangling his wife indicted for her murder

(Associated Press)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A St. Paul man who was accused of killing his wife last week has been indicted on multiple charges by an Anchorage grand jury.

Nadesa “Lynette” Rukovishnikoff died after she was reportedly strangled on Sept. 22, according to a release from the Department of Law. Her husband, 52-year-old Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was indicted Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.

If convicted, Joshua Rukovishnikoff could face up to 99 years in prison, according to the release. He is currently in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Outbursts and interruptions pepper hours of testimony on proposed mask ordinance
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
2 kids hospitalized after attempting fire challenge on TikTok; officials spread warning
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases; Bethel hospital enacts crisis care standards
The mess left in rustic cabin on Chowiet Island after the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that struck...
2 women recount experience on remote island near epicenter of magnitude 8.2 quake

Latest News

Star of David Controversy at the Anchorage Assembly Meetings
Star of David Controversy
Anchorage students arrested after bringing marijuana, gun to school
A person wears a Star of David on their clothing as they prepare to testify on a proposed...
Mayor Bronson backtracks on comments defending use of Star of David in protest of mask ordinance
This year's PFD will be $1,114, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.
Alaskans will receive $1,114 PFD, Department of Revenue says