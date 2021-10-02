Advertisement

Alaskan man killed by metal tool on Massachusetts highway

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVERS, Mass. (AP) - State police say a man from Alaska who had just arrived in Massachusetts for a vacation was killed when a long metal tool used to smooth freshly-poured concrete fell from a truck and pierced the windshield of his rental car.

Police identified the victim of the accident on Interstate 95 north in Danvers at about 8:30 a.m. Friday as 69-year-old Thomas Arrington, of Palmer, Alaska. His 68-year-old wife and passenger, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The tool, known as a concrete screed, struck Arrington.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old truck driver is cooperating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

