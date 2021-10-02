Advertisement

FBI team from Anchorage defuses device found in salvage yard on Kodiak Island

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An explosive ordnance disposal team from the FBI branch in Anchorage responded to Kodiak Island on Friday to handle a suspicious package that was found in an automobile salvage yard.

According to Tim DeSpain, public information officer supervisor with the Department of Public Safety, Nick’s Auto Wrecking Salvage notified Alaska State Troopers around 9:30 a.m. Friday that a suspicious package had been found in a recycling bin during the sorting process. The business also does metal recycling.

Troopers responded to the salvage in Women’s Bay and set up a perimeter as a precaution, DeSpain said via email. An FBI explosive ordnance disposal team traveled to the island around 3 pm., he said.

“At (4:30 p.m.), the device was rendered safe and the scene is clear,” DeSpain wrote in a follow up email.

He said the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

