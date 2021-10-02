Jacoby finishes 5th in her first FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lydia Jacoby competed in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke and took fifth in the Fédération Internationale de Natation Swimming World Cup 2021.

The fifth place finish with a time of 2 minutes, 24.99 seconds netted Jacoby 799 points that will go toward her total.

She will now head to Budapest for the second leg. All four legs of the international competition count as qualifiers for the World Swimming Championships.

Jacoby is set to race in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 50-meter breaststroke on Oct. 2. Due to the time change the races will take place overnight Alaska time.

The Swimming World Cup is taking place in Berlin, Germany from Oct. 1-3.

