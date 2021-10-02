Advertisement

Mayor Dave Bronson unveils proposed 2022 budget

Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage City Hall.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson on Friday announced his proposed fiscal year 2022 budget for the city, which he said to keep services like police, fire and health intact while attempting to reduce debt.

Bronson announced key elements of the proposed budget during a Friday evening press conference. He said it aims to keep core city services intact and to focus on reducing debt the city has incurred over the last few years.

The budget also aims to reduce “government administration.” Bronson’s administration also said they will seek federal reimbursement for previous disaster spending.

“Upon taking office, my administration has been working to stabilize Anchorage’s fiscal future to ensure we steady the growth in government spending, right size our services through efficiency, and better delivery government services to the taxpayers and the residents of Anchorage,” Bronson said Friday. “This budget reflects months of work across all departments to evaluate our programs and explore all possibilities to maximize savings. As a result, I sincerely believe we are on a strong glide path to a more effective and efficient MOA while maintaining the services Anchorage has grown to expect.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

