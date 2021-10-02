Advertisement

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.

By WXMI Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:15 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) - A Michigan man recently found two World War II dog tags while he was magnet fishing in the Grand Rapids River and hopes to find the veteran’s family.

The World War II dog tags belong to Clifford J. Voight

“They’re dated 1943, so who knows when they actually ended up there?” Adam Gross, the man who found the dogs tags, said.

Since finding the dog tags, Gross has been on a mission: to find the rightful owners.

His online investigation is turning some promising leads.

“I ended up finding where he was buried at. He actually died back in 1995 in Arizona,” he said.

Voight was originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but was laid to rest in Mesa, Arizona, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.

“I mean, it would be awesome to go in person and hand it over in person, you know? But Arizona and Michigan. We’re quite a ways away,” Gross said.

Now, he is hoping that sharing this story will help him reach Voight’s family.

“Next step is just waiting on the cemetery. We’re going to see if I write a letter to the family and they hand that over. Or, if I hand my information over to the cemetery and we’ll see if they contact me back,” Gross said.

Gross hopes that he gets that letter so what was once lost can be returned to its rightful home.

“They’re not just dog tags. They’re someone’s history,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year's PFD will be $1,114, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.
Alaskans will receive $1,114 PFD, Department of Revenue says
A person wears a Star of David on their clothing as they prepare to testify on a proposed...
Mayor Bronson backtracks on comments defending use of Star of David in protest of mask ordinance
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Outbursts and interruptions pepper hours of testimony on proposed mask ordinance
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Following volatile meeting, third night of testimony on mask ordinance sees calls for civility
Anchorage students arrested after bringing marijuana, gun to school

Latest News

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
School Resource Officers at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
Mayor Bronson unveils proposed 2022 budget, which would reduce spending by $7.5M
Alaska State Troopers.
FBI team from Anchorage defuses device found in salvage yard on Kodiak Island
Anchorage City Hall.
Mayor Bronson unveils proposed 2022 budget, which would reduce spending by $7.5M