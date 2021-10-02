New York woman charged for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot in investigation that brought FBI to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A New York woman and her son have been charged in federal court for their involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, after an investigation that led the FBI to search a woman’s home in Homer, Alaska.

The FBI have been searching for a woman shown to be inside the Capitol that day. That led them to Homer on the southern Kenai Peninsula where they searched the home of a Homer woman and her husband. The woman, Marilyn Hueper, told Alaska’s News Source at the time that it was a case of mistaken identity and that the agents told her they were there looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, which was taken during the riot.

“And they said, ‘well, we’re looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop and we know you were in the building and you were in the room at the time,’” Hueper told Alaska’s News Source in April.

A search warrant obtained by Alaska’s News Source later on showed that the warrant allowed the FBI to search the home for electronics, Pelosi’s laptop and any other property taken from the Capitol.

The FBI provided Hueper with a photo of a woman they said was in the Capitol that day, which seemed to resemble her in appearance with a similar black coat.

The actual target of the FBI’s investigation is 55-year-old Maryann Mooney-Rondon of Watertown, New York. She and her son now face charges for their involvement in the riot, including theft of government property, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of New York.

Both Mooney-Rondon and her son, 23-year-old Rafael Rondon, “appeared in court on a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia containing the following charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 incident at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.,” according to the release.

The pair face a total of seven charges — one felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, and six misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct, entering and remaining in certain rooms inside the Capitol, and the theft charge.

According to the complaint, the mother and son admitted to investigators that they were the ones shown in photos obtained by the FBI that appeared to show them inside the capitol.

The #FBI is still seeking information about the people involved in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD4WEy3 to submit a tip that references photo 225. pic.twitter.com/5wz0fdZ6fe — FBI (@FBI) February 15, 2021

Also according to the complaint, they both admitted to investigators that they had assisted the man who actually took Pelosi’s laptop. Specifically, Mooney-Rondon told the FBI she had given either a scarf or her gloves to the man, who used them to take the laptop without touching it.

“I think he just didn’t want to touch it ... I mean that’s why I was like, we gotta get out of here, this isn’t right, I mean he scared the crap out of me,” Mooney-Rondon is quoted as saying in the complaint.

“While we were in the office, one of the (individuals), he was trying to rip the ethernet cords to one of the laptops, and he yelled at me and my mother to help him,” Rondon is quoted as telling investigators in the document. “And I was honestly a little bit afraid, because I didn’t know if he had anything on him ... So I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me.”

According to the complaint document, the mother and son also admitted to taking to emergency escape hoods from the Capitol building.

Rondon also faces a separate charge of possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun, which according to the release was found in his home.

The mother and son appeared in court on Friday, the release states, and were released “pending further court proceedings.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.