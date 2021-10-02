Powerful storm hits Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusts of 75 mph in Sitka and 51 mph in Juneau. A storm force low is slamming the Panhandle as the weekend gets started.

Heavy rains will also fall, with amounts expected to be up to 6 inches in some areas. The risks with this wet and windy weather are landslides, downed trees, power outages and flooding.

Interior Alaska will see snow, as winter weather warnings and advisories are in place for the weekend.

By contrast, it will be dry and even sunny for Southcentral Alaska as we go through the weekend.

