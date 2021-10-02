Advertisement

Powerful storm hits Southeast Alaska

High wind warnings, heavy rain pose risks
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusts of 75 mph in Sitka and 51 mph in Juneau. A storm force low is slamming the Panhandle as the weekend gets started.

Heavy rains will also fall, with amounts expected to be up to 6 inches in some areas. The risks with this wet and windy weather are landslides, downed trees, power outages and flooding.

Interior Alaska will see snow, as winter weather warnings and advisories are in place for the weekend.

By contrast, it will be dry and even sunny for Southcentral Alaska as we go through the weekend.

COVID-19
Alaska reports 10 deaths, 1,270 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

