Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, Anchorage police say

(WAFB)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was riding a bike in the area of Old Seward Highway and Scooter Avenue died late Saturday night after a collision with a vehicle.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the collision around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, according to a community alert sent early Sunday morning.

The bicyclist died on scene, according to the alert, and the driver involved in the collision stayed to cooperate with police while they investigated.

Nearby roads were shut down temporarily while APD’s major collision investigation unit processed the scene.

The name of the bicyclist will be released after his family is notified of his death, police said.

