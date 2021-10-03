Advertisement

It was a snowy course for the Cook Inlet Conference Cross Country Championships

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dimond’s Jared Gardiner and South’s Robyn Miller braved the tough conditions and came out on the top of the leader board. The races were held at the Bartlett High School trails the course is difficult on a perfect weather day, but it was made even harder by a thin layer of snow.

The top 15 individual finishers advance to the state meet along with the top 4 teams.

Jared Gardiner added to his trophy case with yet another impressive win, Gardiner saying that his legs were really hurting but he just pushed through relying on his mental game to win the race.

“It is like a dream come true ever since last year and the end of the season when i improved so much at state I have been wanting this goal so yeah it feels great” Said Jared Gardiner, the CIC boys champion.

Top 15 boys finishersRegion time
1. Jared Gardiner, Dimond16:35.5
2. Issac Main, West16:54.5
3. Aaron Power, Service16:55.6
4. Ethan Howe, East16:59.8
5. Justin Lucas, Service17:04.3
6. Ethan Eski, West17:08.0
7. Henry Michener, Eagle River17:08.8
8. Elias Soule, Service17:13.2
9. Quinn Smith, West 17:18.0
10. Nicholas Prosser, Dimond17:18.2
11. Max Johnsen, Dimond17:19.1
12. Mikhail Turchaninov, West17:27.4
13. Liam Chisholm, West17:33.2
14. Owen Young, South17:34.5
15. Hatcher Menkens, West 17:36.3

The top 4 teams that will advance to state for the boys are West, Service, Dimond and South.

Robyn Miller won the girls race in convincing fashion saying that she excelled on the down hills where she took some risks that some other runners may not have. When asked about the snowy conditions and if she wants them to stick around for state Miller game a surprising answer.

“To Be Honest in a weird way kind of looking for the snow again because it was just really fun to run in in like a challenging kind of way and I am looking forward to racing against Campbell again, she is so amazing” Said Robyn Miller, CIC girls champion.

Top 15 girls finishersRegion time
1. Robyn Miller, South19:23.9
2. Campbell Peterson, Chugiak19:39.9
3. Payton Smith, West19:41.6
4. Elliana Zock, South19:43.8
5. Ava Trembath, Eagle River19:46.4
6. Skyler Belmear, Chugiak 20:07.8
7. Meredith Schwartz, Service20:08.3
8. Emily Moore, Chugiak20:12.4
9. Addison Capozzi, Chugiak20:19.3
10. Kiley Dennis, Chugiak20:21.5
11. Natalie Hood, West20:30.8
12. Zoe Rodgers, West20:36.8
13. Ina Kraus, Eagle River20:37.2
14. Maggie Keffalos, south20:42.0
15. Lily Pannkuk, West 20:51.1

The top 4 teams that will be headed to state for the girls are Chugiak, South, West and Service.

The 2021 ASAA Cross Country Running state championships will be held on October 9 at the Bartlett High School trails.

