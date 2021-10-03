Advertisement

Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement

This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock band Van Halen, performing at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix, Ariz.(Source: Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Rock musician David Lee Roth says he’s retiring from performing.

The original Van Halen frontman, who turns 67 next week, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he’ll play the last concerts of his career in January.

Roth has five shows scheduled at House of Blues in Vegas. After that, he says he’s “throwing in the shoes.”

Roth was known as “Diamond Dave” during Van Halen’s heyday in the 70s and 80s. The band then had a rotating cast of lead singers before he rejoined the group in 2006 after a split of more than 20 years.

His decision to retire comes nearly a year after Eddie Van Halen, the band’s lead guitarist and one of its namesakes, died of cancer. He told the Review-Journal he had been thinking about the death recently.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth said.

As a group, Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. They are known for songs including “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Dance the Night Away” and “Jump.”

