Barrow head coach creates GoFundMe to help get players recruited

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the past two seasons the Barrow football program has played just two games due to Covid-19 protocols. Now their head coach is looking to raise money so he can take players on college tours and to football camps that are being held in the lower 48.

In the year 2020 Barrow’s entire season was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols and this year after playing just two games the rest of their season has been cancelled. Meaning that this years senior class doesn’t have much tape at all to show college coaches to try and get recruited to the next level.

“I’m working hard to try to get them somewhere. You know, it’s it’s basically car salesman strategies to these college coaches trying to get them you know, watch the films and believe me and what I’m telling them and have faith in what these kids can do.” said Barrow football head coach, Christopher Battle.

The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $50,000 over the next few months so that Coach Battle can take his team on college tours and football camps. In hopes that some of them can play the game they love on the next level. The money would go towards travel, housing and food for the roughly 20 kids Battle plans to take.

Barrow had been to the state championship game 3 years in a row before 2020, so their is no shortage of talent in the Arctic Circle where they play. The issue is that it is hard for college coaches in the lower 48 to see the talent and with out game tape to send it makes it even more difficult.

“Alaska has a lot of diamonds in the rough, and they just need to be seen” said Coach Battle.

If you would like to view or donate to the GoFundMe you can find the line here.

