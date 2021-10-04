Advertisement

Coast Guard returns Alaska Native remains to Point Spencer

Ian Putnam (right), a Coast Guard physical scientist, and Edmund Gaines, a Coast...
Ian Putnam (right), a Coast Guard physical scientist, and Edmund Gaines, a Coast Guard-contracted archaeological consultant, prepare to repatriate unidentified Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021. The two returned the remains to the site where they’d been accidentally collected during an archaeological excavation on Coast Guard-owned property, near the former Long Range Aids to Navigation (LORAN) C Station at Port Clarence.(U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Alaska)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Native remains believed to be somewhere between 300 and 550 years old are now back where they belong at Point Spencer, about 85 miles northwest of Nome.

According to the Coast Guard, the remains were accidentally collected during an archaeological excavation on Coast Guard-owned property, near the former Long Range Aids to Navigation C Station at Point Spencer, on the Seward Peninsula.

Back in 2010, the station closed. Years later, the Coast Guard allowed research teams from Portland State University and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to excavate the site with the intention of preserving cultural resources and preventing damage to the site.

Mostly animal remains were collected from the site and brought back to the university, but it was later determined some human remains were inadvertently collected as well. After extensive research and speaking with multiple tribes, the Coast Guard determined the remains likely belonged to the Native Village of Brevig Mission.

The Coast Guard said the remains were hand-carried from the university back to Alaska and reburied on Aug. 12, as close as possible to the original discovery site.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, Anchorage police say
This screenshot from the FBI's fugitive website shows a New York woman and her son who have...
New York woman charged for involvement in US Capitol riot in investigation that brought FBI to Alaska
An Alaska hospital.
Alaska activates crisis care decision-making guidelines for 20 health care facilities
Yukon River file photo (KTUU)
Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis
Cargo flights arrive at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in the running for North America’s best cargo airport

Latest News

Cyclocross race at Service High School
Cyclocross course takes riders over pavement, grass and obstacles
Cyclocross race at Service High School
Cyclocross race
Cargo flights arrive at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in the running for North America’s best cargo airport
FedEx operates a major hub at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
TSAIA in the running for North America’s best cargo airport