Rain and snow chances make a comeback by midweek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the “no complaints department” for Monday comes the never-ending sunshine we’ll see through the day. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll continue to see quiet weather stick around through today before clouds slowly build back into Southcentral.

Even with the sunshine, temperatures Monday will struggle to climb out of the mid 40s, with many areas likely topping out near 45 degrees. Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather, because the remnants of a typhoon moving into the Bering Sea will set the stage for our next weather maker.

Overnight into Tuesday, clouds will slowly build back into Southcentral. This will hold temperatures nearly 5 to 10 degrees warmer in many spots. While any precipitation looks to hold off for the first half of Tuesday, expect the activity to really ramp up into the evening and continuing into Wednesday.

Because of the tropical nature of this storm and the southerly flow that we’ll see, most of Southcentral will experience rain. The only exception will be for higher elevations and northern portions of the Susitna Valley. Areas north of Talkeetna remain under a winter weather advisory where 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected.

While areas at sea level will see more of a cold rain, a brief shot of a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. However, expect most of the event to bring rain and breezy conditions.

The activity lets up into Thursday, with another system knocking on our door by Friday. This one will bring the better potential for at least a wintry mix for Southcentral, but for now keeping it as rain showers, with snow in the higher elevations. Through the week we keep highs in the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s.

You’ll want to enjoy the milder days, as the rest of October is hinting at colder conditions spilling into the state.

Have a wonderful Monday!

